China's Defiant Stance: Tariff Tensions Escalate in Trade War with the US
China has committed to 'fight to the end' amid escalating trade tensions with the US. It announced an increase in tariffs on American goods and filed a suit at the WTO. Despite this, discussions between the two nations remain stalled, with China criticizing US tariff actions.
In a significant escalation of the ongoing trade war, China has declared its intention to 'fight to the end' against US tariff impositions. On Wednesday, Beijing announced a substantial increase in tariffs on American goods, upping them to 84% starting Thursday.
The latest move follows US President Donald Trump's decision to raise tariffs on Chinese imports to 104%. Beijing responded with additional countermeasures, including filing another suit with the World Trade Organization and imposing further restrictions on American businesses.
Chinese officials have reiterated their willingness to retaliate with 'necessary countermeasures' as the US enforces stricter economic policies. No clear stance on negotiating with the White House has been provided. The impacted sectors see the inclusion of 11 American companies on China's 'unreliable entities' list, barring them from dual-use goods trade with Chinese firms.
