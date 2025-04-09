Left Menu

China's Defiant Stance: Tariff Tensions Escalate in Trade War with the US

China has committed to 'fight to the end' amid escalating trade tensions with the US. It announced an increase in tariffs on American goods and filed a suit at the WTO. Despite this, discussions between the two nations remain stalled, with China criticizing US tariff actions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bangkok | Updated: 09-04-2025 17:55 IST | Created: 09-04-2025 17:55 IST
China's Defiant Stance: Tariff Tensions Escalate in Trade War with the US
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Thailand

In a significant escalation of the ongoing trade war, China has declared its intention to 'fight to the end' against US tariff impositions. On Wednesday, Beijing announced a substantial increase in tariffs on American goods, upping them to 84% starting Thursday.

The latest move follows US President Donald Trump's decision to raise tariffs on Chinese imports to 104%. Beijing responded with additional countermeasures, including filing another suit with the World Trade Organization and imposing further restrictions on American businesses.

Chinese officials have reiterated their willingness to retaliate with 'necessary countermeasures' as the US enforces stricter economic policies. No clear stance on negotiating with the White House has been provided. The impacted sectors see the inclusion of 11 American companies on China's 'unreliable entities' list, barring them from dual-use goods trade with Chinese firms.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

New Zealand's Resilience Amid U.S. Tariff Turmoil

 New Zealand
2
Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

Fluoride Fight: Kennedy's Push Against Public Water Fluoridation

 Global
3
Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

Diversity Debate: US Navy's Female Officer Firing Sparks Controversy

 United States
4
U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and Tackling Global Oil Challenges

U.S. Energy Secretary's Strategic Middle East Tour: Strengthening Ties and T...

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI enhances digital forensics, yet raises alarm over accuracy and admissibility

PIN bypass, card cloning and replay attacks threaten EMV contactless payment security

AI skin cancer models built on western data may fail diverse Asian patients

AI transforms bipolar disorder care with real-time mood tracking

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025