Left Menu

Spinners Spin Pakistan to Victory: Noman Ali and Sajid Khan's Unstoppable Force

Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan led Pakistan to a 2-1 series victory over England, taking 19 of 20 wickets in a spin-dominated third test. After a solid first-innings lead, they reduced England to 112, requiring just 36 for a win which Pakistan achieved with ease despite losing one wicket.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-10-2024 13:13 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 12:53 IST
Spinners Spin Pakistan to Victory: Noman Ali and Sajid Khan's Unstoppable Force
Pakistan cricket team (Image: ICC) Image Credit: ANI

In a display of remarkable spin bowling, Pakistan's Noman Ali and Sajid Khan orchestrated a nine-wicket triumph over England in the deciding third test, securing a 2-1 series victory. The spinners exploited the spin-friendly surface to claim an impressive 19 out of the total 20 English wickets.

England, who started their innings on 24-3, struggled against the relentless spin attack and were bundled out for 112 runs. Noman's six-wicket haul and Sajid's four-wicket performance left Pakistan with a modest 36-run target to clinch the series.

Despite losing opener Saim Ayub, Pakistan captain Shan Masood confidently led his team to victory with some aggressive strokes. He struck consecutive fours off Jack Leach before sealing the win with a six. England skipper Ben Stokes' failure to handle a Noman delivery summarized their woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

Gunfire on Port-au-Prince: UN Helicopter Attack Amid Surging Violence

 Global
2
Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

Rookie Antonelli Takes Hamilton's Seat at Mexico City GP

 Global
3
Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

Deadly Clash Between Rival Gangs in Guerrero

 Global
4
Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

Lando Norris Sets Sights on Red Bull Rivalry

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024