Spinners Spin Pakistan to Victory: Noman Ali and Sajid Khan's Unstoppable Force
Spinners Noman Ali and Sajid Khan led Pakistan to a 2-1 series victory over England, taking 19 of 20 wickets in a spin-dominated third test. After a solid first-innings lead, they reduced England to 112, requiring just 36 for a win which Pakistan achieved with ease despite losing one wicket.
In a display of remarkable spin bowling, Pakistan's Noman Ali and Sajid Khan orchestrated a nine-wicket triumph over England in the deciding third test, securing a 2-1 series victory. The spinners exploited the spin-friendly surface to claim an impressive 19 out of the total 20 English wickets.
England, who started their innings on 24-3, struggled against the relentless spin attack and were bundled out for 112 runs. Noman's six-wicket haul and Sajid's four-wicket performance left Pakistan with a modest 36-run target to clinch the series.
Despite losing opener Saim Ayub, Pakistan captain Shan Masood confidently led his team to victory with some aggressive strokes. He struck consecutive fours off Jack Leach before sealing the win with a six. England skipper Ben Stokes' failure to handle a Noman delivery summarized their woes.
