Spinners Spin Pakistan to Victory: Noman Ali and Sajid Khan's Unstoppable Force

In a display of remarkable spin bowling, Pakistan's Noman Ali and Sajid Khan orchestrated a nine-wicket triumph over England in the deciding third test, securing a 2-1 series victory. The spinners exploited the spin-friendly surface to claim an impressive 19 out of the total 20 English wickets.

England, who started their innings on 24-3, struggled against the relentless spin attack and were bundled out for 112 runs. Noman's six-wicket haul and Sajid's four-wicket performance left Pakistan with a modest 36-run target to clinch the series.

Despite losing opener Saim Ayub, Pakistan captain Shan Masood confidently led his team to victory with some aggressive strokes. He struck consecutive fours off Jack Leach before sealing the win with a six. England skipper Ben Stokes' failure to handle a Noman delivery summarized their woes.

(With inputs from agencies.)