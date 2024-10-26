Race to Magnolia Grove: Indian Golfers Aim for LPGA Redemption

Indian golfers Sneha Singh and Avani Prashanth skipped the Hero Women's Indian Open due to its overlap with the LPGA Q-Series Qualifying but unfortunately fell short of reaching the final stage.

Sneha Singh, the 2023 domestic Order of Merit winner, shot rounds of 73-72-73-78, concluding the tournament at 8-over and tied for 144th place. Avani Prashanth recorded rounds of 80-74-72-72, finishing 10-over and tied for 167th at the Plantation Golf and Country Club.

However, first-generation Indian-American golfer Gurleen Kaur, who had a less prominent first year on the LPGA, secured a spot in the Q-Series finals. She finished T-12 with scores of 70-70-70-69, standing at 9-under, as the top 35 and ties advanced to the final stage.

The 2024 Qualifying Stage of the LPGA Q-Series wrapped up with 43 golfers moving forward to the Final Qualifying, vying for LPGA Tour membership for the 2025 season. England's Mimi Rhodes and French amateur Adela Cernousek topped the leaderboard, both finishing at 14-under over the 72-hole event. In the top five were Melanie Green, Zoe Antoinette Campos, and Bi Shin, with Green and Campos tied for third while Shin secured fifth position.

The final segment of the LPGA Q-Series will take place at Magnolia Grove Golf Club from December 5 to 9, where the top 25 and ties will earn their LPGA Tour cards for the 2025 season.

