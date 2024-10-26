All Blacks Dominate Japan in Thrilling Kickoff to Season Tour

In a thrilling opener to their season tour, New Zealand's All Blacks delivered a commanding 64-19 victory over a spirited Japanese side at Yokohama's International Stadium. The match saw the All Blacks exhibiting a ruthless edge, as called for by coach Scott Robertson, with an impressive ten tries scored.

Key players made their mark, including Patrick Tuipulotu, Wallace Sititi, and Mark Tele'a, all making strong cases for the rest of the tour. Despite a slow start with an imperfect set piece, skipper Tuipulotu noted, "We managed to get some retention of the ball," leading to multiple scoring opportunities.

Japan exhibited a promising attack but faltered defensively, allowing the All Blacks ample space. New Zealand capitalized on this, especially benefiting from Robertson's strategy of playing wide. Looking ahead, Japan must regroup before facing England and France, while the All Blacks head to Europe for further challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)