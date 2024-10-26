Pakistan Secures Historic Series Win Against England on Home Soil

In a thrilling display of cricket, Pakistan overcame England in a historic test series, marking their first home series win since 2021. Led by captain Shan Masood, the team displayed remarkable resilience to secure back-to-back victories against a formidable English side.

The turning point came in Rawalpindi, where Pakistan's spin duo, Noman Ali and Sajid Khan, dominated by claiming 39 out of 40 English wickets over the last two tests. Their exceptional bowling performances were crucial in turning the tide in favor of Pakistan, earning a well-deserved series win.

The series was not without its challenges, as Pakistan took bold decisions by dropping key players like Babar Azam. However, the gamble paid off, and the team's ability to adapt was commendable. England, facing difficulties on turning pitches, are now looking to regroup for their tour in New Zealand.

(With inputs from agencies.)