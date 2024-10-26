New Zealand on Verge of Historic Series Win Against India in Pune

On Day 3 of the second Test in Pune, New Zealand is tantalizingly close to securing a historic series victory against India, needing just three more runs. The Indian team struggled at 178/7, going into Tea, with Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja attempting to steady the ship with scores of 9 and 4, respectively.

Under the guidance of head coach Gautam Gambhir, India faced the prospect of a first home series defeat. Although Yashasvi Jaiswal and Shubman Gill managed to put up a fight against a daunting 359-run target, Mitchell Santner's consistent accuracy continued to dismantle India's batting lineup.

The Indian batting order saw setbacks as Gill departed early, Jaiswal got out edging the ball to Daryl Mitchell, and Kohli was trapped LBW by Santner. Rishabh Pant's run-out and Sarfaraz Khan's dismissal compounded India's difficulties. Earlier, Ravindra Jadeja shone by rapidly removing New Zealand's tail end, leaving the hosts needing a near-miracle to overturn their chances.

