Left Menu

Spin Masters Take Charge in Ranji Trophy Openers

Karnataka spinners excelled as Bihar was dismissed for 143 in the Ranji Trophy, with Gopal and Khan claiming seven wickets. Vijaykumar Vyshak shone for Karnataka after securing a T20I call-up. Parallel matches saw Uttar Pradesh bowlers containing Punjab and Madhya Pradesh taking charge against Haryana.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 26-10-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 26-10-2024 18:32 IST
Spin Masters Take Charge in Ranji Trophy Openers
  • Country:
  • India

Karnataka spinners Shreyas Gopal and Mohsin Khan dominated the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Bihar on Saturday, securing a total of seven wickets between them. Gopal claimed 4 wickets for 28 runs, while Khan took 3 for 50, as Bihar was bowled out for 143 in 55.5 overs.

In Mullanpur, Shivam Mavi returned from injury to lead Uttar Pradesh's attack, dismissing Punjab for 210. Mavi, an Indian T20I representative, finished with 4 wickets for 29 runs, making a significant impact alongside Saurav Kumar and Shivam Sharma.

Indore saw Madhya Pradesh ending the day at 233/4 against Haryana with a resilient performance led by opener Himanshu Mantri, who remained unbeaten at 86. The day's play in Kolkata between Bengal and Kerala was called off due to a wet outfield following Cyclone Dana.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

Royal Visit Highlights Commonwealth's Uneasy Past

 Samoa
2
Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

Escalating Tensions: Israel Strikes Back at Iran

 Global
3
Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

Israel Operation Against Iran: U.S. Notified

 United States
4
Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

Lula's Health Scare Alters Global Summit Plans

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Resilient Small Hotels and Female Ownership: Adapting to Volatility in Malaysia’s Hotel Industry

Urban-Rural Divide in Human Capital: A Call for Investment in CEMAC’s Underserved Regions

Strong Growth, Rising Debt: The Road Ahead for Djibouti’s Economy in 2024

The Growing Impact of AI on E-commerce: Personalized Recommendations for the Digital Age

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024