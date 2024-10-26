Spin Masters Take Charge in Ranji Trophy Openers

Karnataka spinners Shreyas Gopal and Mohsin Khan dominated the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group C match against Bihar on Saturday, securing a total of seven wickets between them. Gopal claimed 4 wickets for 28 runs, while Khan took 3 for 50, as Bihar was bowled out for 143 in 55.5 overs.

In Mullanpur, Shivam Mavi returned from injury to lead Uttar Pradesh's attack, dismissing Punjab for 210. Mavi, an Indian T20I representative, finished with 4 wickets for 29 runs, making a significant impact alongside Saurav Kumar and Shivam Sharma.

Indore saw Madhya Pradesh ending the day at 233/4 against Haryana with a resilient performance led by opener Himanshu Mantri, who remained unbeaten at 86. The day's play in Kolkata between Bengal and Kerala was called off due to a wet outfield following Cyclone Dana.

(With inputs from agencies.)