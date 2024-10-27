Mexico's Future Formula One Spectacle: Life After Sergio Perez

The Mexico City Grand Prix organizers express confidence in sustaining event popularity despite the potential exit of Sergio Perez, Mexico's most successful Formula One driver. Perez, currently experiencing a challenging season with Red Bull, may leave after the season finishes, stirring local conversation.

Perez's struggles have not dampened enthusiasm for the Mexican Grand Prix. Alejandro Soberon, the event president, highlighted the country's deep-rooted affection for Formula One and asserts that this bond will keep the event thriving. This year sees ticket demand far exceeding supply, affirming robust local interest.

As the current contract nears expiration after next year's race, Soberon remains optimistic about securing an extension. He emphasizes adapting marketing strategies to maintain public engagement, ensuring a captivating experience with or without a local hero driver.

