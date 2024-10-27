Evin Lewis Leads West Indies to Victory with Unbeaten Century

Evin Lewis delivered a striking performance with an unbeaten century to guide the West Indies to a convincing win over Sri Lanka in the final one-day international match of the series. The match, curtailed to 23 overs per side due to rain, saw West Indies comfortably chase down the target of 156 runs set by Sri Lanka.

Despite an ankle injury, Lewis achieved his fifth ODI century, marking it with a dramatic six. His opening partner, Shai Hope, contributed significantly before falling for 22 runs. The duo compiled 72 crucial runs together, setting the stage for Sherfane Rutherford's explosive knock of 50 not out, securing victory with one over to spare.

For Sri Lanka, Pathum Nissanka and Kusal Mendis made notable efforts, the latter reaching a rapid half-century in just 19 balls despite several missed opportunities by the fielding side. Additionally, Charith Asalanka earned the player of the series title, demonstrating consistent performances throughout the series.

