Central Coast Mariners: Navigating Challenges in Asia and A-League

Central Coast Mariners' coach Mark Jackson is focusing on performance improvement amid continental commitments, despite a slow A-League start. The team is balancing domestic and Asian Champions League games after achieving significant success last season. Jackson emphasizes adaptation and progress for sustained success.

Updated: 27-10-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 10:34 IST
Central Coast Mariners coach Mark Jackson remains steadfast in maintaining performance standards despite the logistical challenges posed by dual commitments in the A-League and the Asian Champions League Elite. On Saturday, his team claimed a 1-1 draw with Adelaide United, marking a second consecutive draw in their league campaign.

Jackson is navigating his team's efforts to balance domestic challenges with their continental engagements, having played extensively across Asia. Last season's AFC Cup success set a high benchmark, but the Mariners are yet to claim a point in the revamped league phase this year. A recent 3-2 defeat in China highlighted the need for continued adaptation.

Determined to avoid excuses, Jackson draws on last season's resilience, where his leadership led to triple silverware wins despite early stumbling blocks. Confident in his squad's capability, Jackson anticipates improved performances, focusing on strategic advances while managing the rigors of international competitions.

