Senior Indian Cricketers Shoulder Blame for Test Series Defeat
India's Test series defeat to New Zealand has sparked criticism directed at senior players rather than coach Gautam Gambhir. Dinesh Karthik and Sanjay Manjrekar believe the onus lies with experienced players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, who underperformed. Manjrekar also criticizes tactical decisions during the series.
India's recent Test series defeat to New Zealand has reignited debates about accountability in cricket. Former wicketkeeper Dinesh Karthik suggests senior players should be responsible for the loss.
Sanja Manjrekar, however, says it's unfair to blame coach Gautam Gambhir for India's failures, emphasizing players' performance over team management.
Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's underwhelming performances highlight the need for senior players to reflect on their roles and contributions, while tactical decisions during the matches have also been questioned.
