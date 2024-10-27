Echavarria Triumphs in Thrilling Zozo Championship Finale

Nico Echavarria emerged victorious in a tense final round at the Zozo Championship, securing his win with a score of 67 to finish at 20-under par. His remarkable performance edged out Americans Justin Thomas and Max Greyserman by just one stroke.

Max Greyserman delivered a noteworthy final round, initially surpassing Echavarria with a birdie on the 14th hole. However, he fell short of maintaining his lead, concluding tied for second with a score of 65.

Echavarria remained composed despite losing his lead, clinching birdies on the 16th and 18th holes. This triumph marks his second PGA Tour title, following his 2022 win at the Puerto Rico Open. Meanwhile, former world number one Thomas was unable to end his two-year title drought, and defending champion Collin Morikawa finished tied for 54th.

