New Zealand Triumphs Over India to Level Series

In a gripping clash, New Zealand leveled the three-match series by overpowering India with a 76-run victory in the second women's ODI on Sunday. Tasked with chasing a target of 260, the Indian batters faltered, collapsing at 183 in 47.1 overs.

Radha Yadav offered a glimmer of hope for the visitors, top-scoring with 48 runs from 64 balls. Other than Saima Thakor's 29 and captain Harmanpreet Kaur's 24, India's batsmen were notably subdued. For New Zealand, bowlers Lea Tahuhu and Sophie Devine rose to the occasion, claiming three wickets each as Eden Carson and Jess Kerr took two wickets apiece.

The match began with New Zealand's calculated innings, aggregating 259/9. Skipper Sophie Devine anchored the innings with a prudent knock of 79, assisted by Maddy Green who added 42 in a crucial fifth-wicket partnership. Suzie Bates scored a vital 58, while Georgia Plimmer added 41. India's Radha Yadav was a standout in bowling, securing four wickets.

