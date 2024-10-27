Left Menu

Diogo Dalot's Unbelievable Miss Highlights Manchester United's Scoring Struggles

In a recent Premier League game, Manchester United's Diogo Dalot missed an easy goal against West Ham, reflecting the team's scoring issues. Fed by Bruno Fernandes, Dalot shot over an open net, keeping the score 0-0. United has only scored seven goals in the season's first eight games.

Devdiscourse News Desk | London | Updated: 27-10-2024 20:54 IST | Created: 27-10-2024 20:54 IST
Diogo Dalot, Manchester United's right-back, highlighted his team's struggles in front of goal this season with a glaring miss. During Sunday's Premier League match against West Ham United, Dalot remarkably failed to score into an open net, despite having been set up perfectly by Bruno Fernandes.

On a breakaway, Fernandes played Dalot through on goal, allowing him to bypass the goalkeeper, Lukasz Fabianski. Yet, with the goal beckoning, Dalot's shot went over the bar, a miss that left onlookers stunned.

This moment epitomized United's offensive woes, as the team has managed only seven goals in their opening eight matches, ranking among the lowest scorers in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)

