Diogo Dalot's Unbelievable Miss Highlights Manchester United's Scoring Struggles

Diogo Dalot, Manchester United's right-back, highlighted his team's struggles in front of goal this season with a glaring miss. During Sunday's Premier League match against West Ham United, Dalot remarkably failed to score into an open net, despite having been set up perfectly by Bruno Fernandes.

On a breakaway, Fernandes played Dalot through on goal, allowing him to bypass the goalkeeper, Lukasz Fabianski. Yet, with the goal beckoning, Dalot's shot went over the bar, a miss that left onlookers stunned.

This moment epitomized United's offensive woes, as the team has managed only seven goals in their opening eight matches, ranking among the lowest scorers in the league.

(With inputs from agencies.)