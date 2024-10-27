Spectator Ban Imposed After Violent Danish Derby

In response to violent incidents between supporters, no away spectators will be allowed at future matches between Danish Superliga teams FC Copenhagen and Brondby. This decision follows Sunday's chaotic derby, as announced by the league's governing body.

The indefinite ban comes after fans, clad in black and wearing masks, invaded the field and threw plastic seats and flares at each other, leading to a 15-minute match delay. Violent outbursts were reported even before the game, with clashes and stones being thrown at trains carrying fans.

Director Claus Thomsen expressed regret over the decision but emphasized its necessity for maintaining safety and order at matches. He acknowledged the impact on innocent fans but stressed the measure's importance for Danish football's integrity and security.

