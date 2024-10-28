Left Menu

Aussie T20 Squad Shuffles for Pakistan Series: Test Stars on Hold

Australia's Twenty20 squad will face Pakistan without their Test regulars, who prepare for India's series. Players like Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell could join the Test setup. Seamers Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Spencer Johnson return from injury, ready to showcase their talent on the international stage.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Sydney | Updated: 28-10-2024 07:23 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 07:23 IST
Australia's T20 cricket squad will play against Pakistan without the presence of Test regulars, as they gear up for crucial matches against India. This strategic decision was confirmed when the team lineup for games in Brisbane, Sydney, and Hobart was revealed on Monday.

Cricket Australia announced that some players in the T20 squad might join the Test team when they face India in Perth, following the final T20 match in Hobart on November 18. This offers hope to players like Josh Inglis and Glenn Maxwell, who are aiming to fill the vacancy left by the injured Cameron Green.

Returning to the squad are seamers Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, and Spencer Johnson, all recovering from injuries incurred during their UK tour in September. Head selector George Bailey expressed enthusiasm about their comeback, highlighting the opportunity for them to excel internationally once again.

