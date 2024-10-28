Tragic Rivalry: Soccer Fan Fatality in São Paulo
A Cruzeiro soccer fan died after a roadside ambush by rival Palmeiras supporters in São Paulo. The attack left several others injured as the fans were returning from a match. Brazilian authorities confirmed the death while local media reported the violent incident involving burning buses and physical assaults.
In a tragic incident highlighting the violent side of sports rivalries, a Cruzeiro soccer fan was killed during a roadside ambush in São Paulo state. The ambush, reportedly carried out by rival Palmeiras supporters, left several other fans injured.
The incident occurred as Cruzeiro fans were returning to Belo Horizonte following their team's defeat against Athletico Paranaense. Authorities confirmed the death of a 30-year-old man, although details remain scarce.
Disturbing footage aired on Brazilian TV showed a burning bus and victims assaulted by Palmeiras supporters. Cruzeiro, expressing deep regret, acknowledged the violence and injuries sustained by several fans, while Palmeiras has yet to issue a statement.
