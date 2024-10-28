Tragic Rivalry: Soccer Fan Fatality in São Paulo

In a tragic incident highlighting the violent side of sports rivalries, a Cruzeiro soccer fan was killed during a roadside ambush in São Paulo state. The ambush, reportedly carried out by rival Palmeiras supporters, left several other fans injured.

The incident occurred as Cruzeiro fans were returning to Belo Horizonte following their team's defeat against Athletico Paranaense. Authorities confirmed the death of a 30-year-old man, although details remain scarce.

Disturbing footage aired on Brazilian TV showed a burning bus and victims assaulted by Palmeiras supporters. Cruzeiro, expressing deep regret, acknowledged the violence and injuries sustained by several fans, while Palmeiras has yet to issue a statement.

(With inputs from agencies.)