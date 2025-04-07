Akhilesh Yadav Blames Yogi Adityanath for Attack on SP MP

Akhilesh Yadav, president of the Samajwadi Party, publically accused Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath of fostering an environment in which his party's MP, Ramji Lal Suman, could be harmed.

This assertion comes after the Karni Sena attacked Suman's home in Agra, following his controversial remarks about Rana Sanga in Parliament.

Yadav alleged that a "hidden underground force" promoted by the chief minister targets and humiliates opposition voices, likening it to troopers under Hitler. He further condemned government corruption, referencing the suspension of IAS officer Abhishek Prakash.

