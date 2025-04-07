Shocking Attack: Pregnant Woman Assaulted by Husband with Cement Bricks
A pregnant woman from Kolkata was viciously attacked with cement bricks by her husband outside a hospital in Hyderabad. The incident, caught on video, has sparked outrage. The husband, introduced as Basharath, has been arrested following the assault, and the woman is now receiving medical treatment.
A pregnant woman from Kolkata suffered a brutal attack outside a Hyderabad hospital, allegedly at the hands of her husband, police reported Monday. The incident has ignited outrage after being captured on video and circulating widely online.
The husband, identified as Basharath, is an interior designer who met the victim, Shabana, in January 2023. The couple tied the knot in October 2024 but soon faced familial strife, police stated in a release.
On April 1, following a heated argument at the hospital, Basharath allegedly dragged Shabana outside and launched a savage attack using cement bricks. He was subsequently arrested and appeared in court on April 3. Shabana is currently receiving medical care after the assault left her unconscious.
(With inputs from agencies.)
