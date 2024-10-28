Atletico Madrid's Continued Struggles: Back-to-Back Defeats Highlight Issues

Atletico Madrid continues to grapple with ongoing challenges, as evidenced by its latest 1-0 loss to Real Betis at the Benito Villamarin Stadium. A costly own-goal by defender José María Giménez early in the match contributed to the team's bleak performance in their recent fixtures.

The Madrid club has managed just one win in its last six outings across competitions, a 3-1 triumph over Leganes. Recent results included draws against Real Madrid and Real Sociedad, alongside a heavy 4-1 Champions League defeat at Benfica.

Despite these struggles, coach Diego Simeone remains optimistic, emphasizing the importance of hard work and recognizing the team's prior 11-match unbeaten streak. Speaking post-match, Simeone reflected on the difficulties in maintaining a winning dynamic without consistent execution on the pitch.

(With inputs from agencies.)