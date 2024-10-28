Rivals Tighten for Top Spot in ICC World Test Championship

The ICC World Test Championship is witnessing a fiercely competitive race at the summit, with India and Australia neck-and-neck and separated by a mere 15% in points. The prospect of a 2023 title rematch between these cricketing powerhouses is increasingly plausible, as both teams strategize for a final berth.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and New Zealand are all fervently contesting for a spot in the top two, aiming for a chance to compete in the showpiece event at Lord's next year. Each team has pivotal series ahead, which could significantly alter the standings as the championship progresses toward its climax.

India currently leads with 62.82% of possible points, though recent domestic losses to New Zealand have exposed vulnerabilities. Australia follows closely with 62.50% and continues to eye back-to-back titles but must overcome past hurdles, particularly against India on home soil in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy series.

(With inputs from agencies.)