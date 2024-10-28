Left Menu

Harshit Rana's Journey to Border-Gavaskar: A Dream Debut

Harshit Rana's inclusion in the Indian Test squad for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy is a significant achievement. His competitive spirit aligns with Australia's famed attitude. Despite his father's dream of playing at Lord's, he favors Australia. Mentorship from Indian cricket stalwarts has been pivotal in his development.

Updated: 28-10-2024 12:09 IST
Harshit Rana. (Photo- IPL/BCCI). Image Credit: ANI
  • India

Delhi pacer Harshit Rana is all set to mark his presence in the Indian Test team for the upcoming Border-Gavaskar Trophy against Australia. Known for his fierce competitive spirit, Rana finds a natural alignment with the Australian style of gameplay, making his selection even more pertinent.

Following a formidable performance in the Ranji Trophy against Assam, Rana revealed to ESPNCricinfo that his selection was unexpected yet thrilling. Mentioning his affinity for playing in Australia, Rana noted his father's long-held dream of seeing him play against England at Lord's. However, Rana's heart lies Down Under.

Rana, a promising talent from the IPL circuit, has been groomed well with guidance from seasoned players like Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, and Mohammed Siraj. Their mentorship has played a significant role not just in sharpening his bowling skills but also in equipping him with valuable insights for life beyond cricket.

(With inputs from agencies.)

