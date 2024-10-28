Manchester United Axes Erik ten Hag Amidst Slump

In a significant managerial shake-up, Manchester United announced the dismissal of Erik ten Hag from his position as manager on Monday. This decision follows a series of lackluster performances that have left the famed club languishing in 14th place in the Premier League standings after nine matches.

Manchester United, a team synonymous with success and glory, finds itself in an unfamiliar situation as it struggles to rediscover its winning form. In a statement, the club confirmed that Erik ten Hag will no longer lead the team, marking a pivotal change in leadership at Old Trafford.

To steer the club through this transitional period, former United star Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed interim head coach. He will work alongside the current coaching staff while the club conducts a thorough search for a permanent successor. This move signals a fresh start for Manchester United as it endeavors to climb back up the league table.

(With inputs from agencies.)