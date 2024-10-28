Left Menu

Manchester United Axes Erik ten Hag Amidst Slump

Manchester United has terminated Erik ten Hag's tenure as manager due to the club's disappointing 14th place in the Premier League after nine matches. Ruud van Nistelrooy steps in as interim head coach alongside the existing coaching team as the club searches for a permanent replacement.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 17:29 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 17:29 IST
Manchester United Axes Erik ten Hag Amidst Slump
manager

In a significant managerial shake-up, Manchester United announced the dismissal of Erik ten Hag from his position as manager on Monday. This decision follows a series of lackluster performances that have left the famed club languishing in 14th place in the Premier League standings after nine matches.

Manchester United, a team synonymous with success and glory, finds itself in an unfamiliar situation as it struggles to rediscover its winning form. In a statement, the club confirmed that Erik ten Hag will no longer lead the team, marking a pivotal change in leadership at Old Trafford.

To steer the club through this transitional period, former United star Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed interim head coach. He will work alongside the current coaching staff while the club conducts a thorough search for a permanent successor. This move signals a fresh start for Manchester United as it endeavors to climb back up the league table.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024