Left Menu

Manchester United Parts Ways with Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have sacked manager Erik ten Hag following a poor start to the Premier League season, leaving the team 14th in the table. Ex-striker Ruud van Nistelrooy will serve as interim manager while the club searches for a permanent replacement. Speculation about candidates is ongoing.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-10-2024 19:22 IST | Created: 28-10-2024 19:22 IST
Manchester United Parts Ways with Erik ten Hag
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Manchester United have made the decision to sack Erik ten Hag as their manager after a struggling start to the Premier League season left them in 14th place. The decision was described by the club as unanimous, highlighting their need for a new direction.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, a former United striker and current assistant manager, will take over as interim head coach while the club searches for a permanent replacement. Considered a favorite for the full-time position, Van Nistelrooy tops a list that includes notable names like Xavi and Graham Potter.

Despite claiming two domestic trophies, Ten Hag's tenure was marred by poor performances, highlighted by the team's worst-ever Premier League finish last season. The club's significant investment in players since his appointment could not reverse United's fortunes on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concerns

Deforestation Dilemma: Indonesia's Biomass Boom Sparks Environmental Concern...

 Indonesia
2
Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

Guam: Shielding the Pacific - A Cut Down in Missile Defense Sites

 Global
3
Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

Ferrari Flies Under the Radar in F1 Constructor's Title Race

 Global
4
China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

China's Stern Warning Over US-Taiwan Arms Deal

 China

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Somalia’s Path to Equity: Tackling Poverty, Climate Shocks, and Economic Inclusion

How Universal Social Protection Powers a Just Transition for Climate Resilience

Africa’s New Plan to End Malaria by 2030: Uniting Science, Funding, and Local Action

World Bank Report Highlights Wealth Tax Potential for Latin America’s Growth

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024