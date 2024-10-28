Manchester United Parts Ways with Erik ten Hag

Manchester United have made the decision to sack Erik ten Hag as their manager after a struggling start to the Premier League season left them in 14th place. The decision was described by the club as unanimous, highlighting their need for a new direction.

Ruud van Nistelrooy, a former United striker and current assistant manager, will take over as interim head coach while the club searches for a permanent replacement. Considered a favorite for the full-time position, Van Nistelrooy tops a list that includes notable names like Xavi and Graham Potter.

Despite claiming two domestic trophies, Ten Hag's tenure was marred by poor performances, highlighted by the team's worst-ever Premier League finish last season. The club's significant investment in players since his appointment could not reverse United's fortunes on the field.

(With inputs from agencies.)