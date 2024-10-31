Valencia FC Shifts Focus from Pitch to Flood Relief Amid League Struggles

Valencia FC is turning its attention to humanitarian efforts following catastrophic floods in its region, which have resulted in nearly 100 fatalities. The club's struggles on the pitch have been overshadowed by this disaster, prompting Valencia to lend a helping hand.

In light of the ongoing crisis, Valencia's Mestalla Stadium has been transformed into a hub for flood relief, partnering with the local food bank to provide essential supplies to victims. The deadly floods have drawn parallels to a major storm, leaving the community grappling with significant loss.

As the club navigates through these challenging times, matches against major rivals, including Real Madrid, have been postponed. This shift comes as Valencia's owner, Peter Lim, faces intensified scrutiny from fans disillusioned with the team's performance and management.

(With inputs from agencies.)