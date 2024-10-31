Left Menu

Haka: Tradition Meets Tension at Twickenham Showdown

New Zealand coach Scott Robertson defends the haka tradition after England's Joe Marler labels it 'ridiculous.' The haka, crucial to Pacific rugby and New Zealand culture, sparks debate ahead of a Twickenham match. Robertson emphasizes the haka's deep cultural significance, challenging teams to appreciate and respect it.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 31-10-2024 23:33 IST | Created: 31-10-2024 23:33 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The rugby world is abuzz with controversy as New Zealand coach Scott Robertson staunchly defended the team's pre-match haka ritual amid criticism from England's Joe Marler. Ahead of the anticipated clash at Twickenham, Marler suggested the haka was 'ridiculous.' Although not in Saturday's lineup, Marler's comments sparked heated dialogue after he briefly took down his social media account.

Upon revealing his squad on Thursday, Robertson expressed understanding but questioned Marler's articulation. 'The haka is integral to our identity,' he stated. He explained that for Pacific nations, the haka is a symbol of celebration and defiance, representing much more than just the All Blacks team—it encapsulates the spirit of a nation.

World Rugby regulations concerning proximity to the haka have already ensnared England and France, resulting in fines for their 2019 actions. Responding with respect, Robertson praised England's prior response. As anticipation builds, home captain Jamie George appreciates the haka's heritage, acknowledging its challenge and vibrant spectacle, while Twickenham prepares for Marler-induced electrifying tension.

(With inputs from agencies.)

