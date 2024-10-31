Haka: Tradition Meets Tension at Twickenham Showdown

The rugby world is abuzz with controversy as New Zealand coach Scott Robertson staunchly defended the team's pre-match haka ritual amid criticism from England's Joe Marler. Ahead of the anticipated clash at Twickenham, Marler suggested the haka was 'ridiculous.' Although not in Saturday's lineup, Marler's comments sparked heated dialogue after he briefly took down his social media account.

Upon revealing his squad on Thursday, Robertson expressed understanding but questioned Marler's articulation. 'The haka is integral to our identity,' he stated. He explained that for Pacific nations, the haka is a symbol of celebration and defiance, representing much more than just the All Blacks team—it encapsulates the spirit of a nation.

World Rugby regulations concerning proximity to the haka have already ensnared England and France, resulting in fines for their 2019 actions. Responding with respect, Robertson praised England's prior response. As anticipation builds, home captain Jamie George appreciates the haka's heritage, acknowledging its challenge and vibrant spectacle, while Twickenham prepares for Marler-induced electrifying tension.

