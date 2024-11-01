Left Menu

Dwight Yorke Takes the Helm as Trinidad and Tobago Manager

Former Manchester United star Dwight Yorke has been appointed as the manager of Trinidad and Tobago. Known for his treble-winning career at United, Yorke aims to bring his on-field experience to his home nation's squad. His managerial track record includes a Cup win with Macarthur FC.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 01-11-2024 23:45 IST | Created: 01-11-2024 23:45 IST
Dwight Yorke Takes the Helm as Trinidad and Tobago Manager

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has taken on a new role as the manager of Trinidad and Tobago. Confirmed by the nation's Football Association on Friday, Yorke transitions from a formidable playing career to the coaching arena.

Yorke's history with Manchester United includes winning the treble, and his international accolades feature 19 goals in 72 appearances for Trinidad and Tobago, where he also captained the team during the 2006 World Cup. His appointment marks a significant chapter in his career as he returns to elevate the squad he once led.

At 52, Yorke's managerial journey isn't without precedent; he previously managed Macarthur FC to victory in the Australia Cup and held assistant managerial roles at Sunderland and with Trinidad and Tobago. Yorke's wealth of experience both on and off the field is expected to be a valuable asset for his home country's team.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

Georgia Election Disinformation Exposed as Foreign Interference Looms

 United States
2
England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

England Cricket's Stars Commit to Future

 Global
3
Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

Justice Delivered: Ex-Police Sentenced for Marielle Franco's Murder

 Global
4
Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

Israel Extends Bank Cooperation Amid Looming Crisis

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Togo’s Economic Resilience and Green Growth: World Bank Report Insights

Transforming Africa’s Future: How Education Reform Fuels Inclusive Growth

Fiscal Challenges in Low-Income Countries: World Bank Report Calls for Global Support to Alleviate Debt and Boost Development

Strengthening Global Health: Community-Driven Protection at the Core of WHO’s New Emergency Framework

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024