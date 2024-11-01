Dwight Yorke Takes the Helm as Trinidad and Tobago Manager

Former Manchester United striker Dwight Yorke has taken on a new role as the manager of Trinidad and Tobago. Confirmed by the nation's Football Association on Friday, Yorke transitions from a formidable playing career to the coaching arena.

Yorke's history with Manchester United includes winning the treble, and his international accolades feature 19 goals in 72 appearances for Trinidad and Tobago, where he also captained the team during the 2006 World Cup. His appointment marks a significant chapter in his career as he returns to elevate the squad he once led.

At 52, Yorke's managerial journey isn't without precedent; he previously managed Macarthur FC to victory in the Australia Cup and held assistant managerial roles at Sunderland and with Trinidad and Tobago. Yorke's wealth of experience both on and off the field is expected to be a valuable asset for his home country's team.

(With inputs from agencies.)