F1 Stewards Fine Leclerc for Profanity in Press Conference

In a recent turn of events at the Formula One circuit, Ferrari's Charles Leclerc has found himself facing a fine of 10,000 euros for swearing during a post-race press conference at the Mexico City Grand Prix. This penalty, levied by F1 stewards, comes with 5,000 euros suspended provided Leclerc does not repeat the offense within a year.

The incident follows a similar situation involving Red Bull's Max Verstappen in September, when he was ordered to perform public interest work for using coarse language during a Singapore Grand Prix press conference. However, stewards at the Sao Paulo Grand Prix stated that Leclerc's language was not as severe as Verstappen's breach.

Leclerc's fine was imposed after a report from the FIA's media delegate and a review of the written transcript concluded the violation. The stewards acknowledged that Leclerc's choice of words was unintended and not aimed at anyone, emphasizing his immediate apology and awareness of his responsibilities as a role model.

(With inputs from agencies.)