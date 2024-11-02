Left Menu

Bam Adebayo's Global Basketball Journey: From Olympic Gold to Mexico City

Bam Adebayo, Miami Heat center and Olympic gold medalist, expresses a preference for playing in Mexico over Paris. As the NBA expands its global reach, games in Mexico attract diverse fans. Adebayo's teammate, Jimmy Butler, shares the excitement and cultural experience of playing in Mexico City.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 07:39 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 07:39 IST
Bam Adebayo, center for the Miami Heat, recently clinched an Olympic gold medal in Paris but has expressed a preference for playing basketball in Mexico, according to a statement he made on Friday. This comes as he prepared for his team's upcoming game against the Washington Wizards in Mexico City.

At 27 years old, Adebayo will play his third NBA game in the Mexican capital this Saturday. His comments reflect the NBA's efforts to broaden its international presence. Adebayo noted the vibrant energy and enthusiastic support for 'The Heat' from fans in Mexico, contrasting this with the atmosphere at the Olympics in Paris.

Teammate Jimmy Butler, a six-time NBA All-Star, echoed Adebayo's sentiments about playing in Mexico, highlighting the welcoming atmosphere and the cultural experience. The NBA, in its 33rd visit to the country, is not just playing games but also eyeing potential franchise opportunities in Mexico, following the Capitanes joining the NBA G League in 2021.

(With inputs from agencies.)

