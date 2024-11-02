Left Menu

Ricky Ponting Backs McSweeney for Test Debut Against India

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting backs Nathan McSweeney as the new opener against India in the upcoming Test series, shifting from earlier pick Sam Konstas. Citing McSweeney's experience and recent form, Ponting believes he's best suited to replace David Warner for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Updated: 02-11-2024 11:47 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 11:47 IST
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting (Photo: ICC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Australia

Following the retirement of David Warner, speculation has been rife about his potential successor for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. Originally, former skipper Ricky Ponting suggested that young prospect Sam Konstas would debut against India. However, he has now shifted his recommendation to Nathan McSweeney.

In an exclusive interview, Ponting explained his decision. Despite Konstas' back-to-back centuries, Ponting noted his lack of experience on major grounds and absence of pink-ball game exposure. Ponting emphasized McSweeney's adaptiveness and his significant performance against India A, where he shone with a critical innings amid tough conditions.

Praised for his captaincy skills, McSweeney, who has led Australia A, surfaces as Ponting's preferred choice for the opening slot. The upcoming Border-Gavaskar series starts November 22 in Perth, featuring a thrilling day-night test in Adelaide and the traditional Boxing Day Test in Melbourne.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

