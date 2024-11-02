Gill and Pant Shine as India Takes Edge in Mumbai Test

In an eventful day of cricket, Shubman Gill came close to a century, contributing significantly as India scored 263 in response to New Zealand's 235 at the third test in Mumbai.

Rishabh Pant provided a swift 60-run innings, making a critical impact. Despite Ajaz Patel's successful bowling spell finishing at 5-103, India managed a slender two-run lead, leaving the visitors at 26-1 at tea.

This thrilling day revealed India's fightback as they positioned New Zealand under pressure, eager to overturn the early series losses in their home setting.

