Gill and Pant Shine as India Takes Edge in Mumbai Test
Shubman Gill narrowly missed a century, while Rishabh Pant scored rapidly as India reached 263 in response to New Zealand's 235 in the third test. Ajaz Patel's effective bowling limited India's advance, but India took a two-run lead at tea, placing New Zealand under intense pressure.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 14:20 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 14:20 IST
In an eventful day of cricket, Shubman Gill came close to a century, contributing significantly as India scored 263 in response to New Zealand's 235 at the third test in Mumbai.
Rishabh Pant provided a swift 60-run innings, making a critical impact. Despite Ajaz Patel's successful bowling spell finishing at 5-103, India managed a slender two-run lead, leaving the visitors at 26-1 at tea.
This thrilling day revealed India's fightback as they positioned New Zealand under pressure, eager to overturn the early series losses in their home setting.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Mumbai Customs Unravel Major Smuggling Operation
Lights, Camera, Excellence: MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2024 Shines Bright
Thrilling Debut: Tigers Edge Knights in Pro Cricket League Opener
Mumbai Police Suspend Security Guard After NCP Leader's Assassination
Odisha Eyes Growth: CM Engages with Kumar Mangalam Birla in Mumbai