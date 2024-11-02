Highlanders vs Juggernauts: Thrilling Clash at Indira Gandhi Stadium Awaits

The Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati is set for an electrifying clash this Sunday as NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) squares off against Odisha FC (OFC). Locked at eight points each from six matches, the Highlanders are fifth in the table, while the Juggernauts sit two places below in seventh.

With the league intensifying, securing early points is crucial for playoff aspirations. NEUFC comes with strong momentum from a historic 5-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC, their biggest in the league, while Odisha managed a 1-1 draw at Mumbai City FC. Juan Pedro Benali, NEUFC's coach, eyes consecutive wins, a feat not achieved since the 2020-21 season.

Odisha FC struggles on the road, with seven away matches yielding no wins. Their defense faces a stern test from NEUFC's prolific early scorers. Despite Sergio Lobera's winless history at the venue, Odisha aims to stabilize their defense against NEUFC's attacking prowess, led by in-form Alaaeddine Ajaraie.

(With inputs from agencies.)