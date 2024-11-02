Left Menu

Highlanders vs Juggernauts: Thrilling Clash at Indira Gandhi Stadium Awaits

NorthEast United FC and Odisha FC, currently mid-table in the ISL, gear up for a crucial encounter at Guwahati's Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium. Both teams aim to enhance their playoff chances amid varying form, with NEUFC optimistic following a 5-0 triumph and OFC seeking better road performance.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 02-11-2024 23:18 IST | Created: 02-11-2024 23:18 IST
Highlanders vs Juggernauts: Thrilling Clash at Indira Gandhi Stadium Awaits
NEUFC players in action (Photo: ISL). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati is set for an electrifying clash this Sunday as NorthEast United FC (NEUFC) squares off against Odisha FC (OFC). Locked at eight points each from six matches, the Highlanders are fifth in the table, while the Juggernauts sit two places below in seventh.

With the league intensifying, securing early points is crucial for playoff aspirations. NEUFC comes with strong momentum from a historic 5-0 victory over Jamshedpur FC, their biggest in the league, while Odisha managed a 1-1 draw at Mumbai City FC. Juan Pedro Benali, NEUFC's coach, eyes consecutive wins, a feat not achieved since the 2020-21 season.

Odisha FC struggles on the road, with seven away matches yielding no wins. Their defense faces a stern test from NEUFC's prolific early scorers. Despite Sergio Lobera's winless history at the venue, Odisha aims to stabilize their defense against NEUFC's attacking prowess, led by in-form Alaaeddine Ajaraie.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

Union Votes Could Determine Kamala Harris' Fate in Upcoming Election

 Global
2
Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

Ballot Battle: Pennsylvania Court Steps in to Ensure Voting Access

 Global
3
A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin Stronghold

A Battle for Milwaukee: Trump and Harris Rev Up Campaigns in Key Wisconsin S...

 United States
4
Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

Legal Battles and Election Drama: The 2024 Campaign Challenge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Solutions and Youth Empowerment in Sustainable Agrifood Systems

Empowering Africa’s Future: HASTEN's Mission to Transform Agrifood Systems

Rethinking Regulations for the Gig Economy: Ensuring Protections in a Flexible Job Market

Moderate Gains, Mounting Risks: Jordan’s Path to Stability Amid Regional Conflict

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024