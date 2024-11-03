Rohit Sharma Reflects on Tactical Errors After Historic Home Whitewash by New Zealand

In the aftermath of India's loss to New Zealand, skipper Rohit Sharma candidly acknowledged his tactical misjudgments that played a role in the historic home whitewash. New Zealand emerged victorious with a 25-run win, marking the first time any visiting team has achieved such a feat in India in a series featuring three or more matches.

During the post-match press conference, Sharma reflected on his decisions, starting with the decision at the toss during the Bengaluru Test, expressing regret over errors that ultimately cost India the series. "I have not been at my best, and that probably cost us the series," Sharma admitted.

A grueling target of 147 left India struggling at 29/5, but Rishabh Pant's resilient 64-run knock offered a glimmer of hope. However, Ajaz Patel, who completed an impressive six-wicket haul with figures of 6/57, and Glenn Phillips, crucially chipped in with three wickets, wrapped up the Indian innings for 121.

Earlier, the Indian bowlers put New Zealand under pressure, with Ravindra Jadeja securing a five-wicket haul, helping to restrict the Kiwis to 174. Yet, despite taking a brief lead after their initial innings, India's momentum faltered as Phillips, along with Ish Sodhi and Matt Henry, worked diligently to maintain New Zealand's dominance.

This series stands as a significant milestone for New Zealand cricket, particularly due to notable performances from Ajaz Patel and Will Young. The side left an indelible mark on cricketing history through consistent excellence, turning the tables on what seemed a formidable Indian side at home.

(With inputs from agencies.)