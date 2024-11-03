New Zealand Shocks India with Historic 3-0 Series Sweep

New Zealand's cricket team etched their name in history with a stunning 3-0 series sweep against India, a feat previously unachieved by any team in India. The Black Caps' impeccable performance has drawn reactions from cricket greats, who lauded their success and consistency amidst challenging conditions.

Sachin Tendulkar, former Indian batsman, acknowledged the tough loss, emphasizing the need for introspection regarding preparation and pitch selections. Michael Vaughan, ex-England captain, hailed it as the greatest test series victory, emphasizing the challenge Indian batters face against spin.

Harbhajan Singh and others highlighted India's struggle on turning pitches, urging improvements. Ian Bishop commended New Zealand's triumph despite missing key players. The series outcome has prompted substantive discussions on India's cricketing strategies and venue conditions.

