Kumble Criticizes India's Performance in Defeat Against New Zealand

Anil Kumble has criticized India after their unexpected 3-0 series defeat to New Zealand on home ground. The former coach highlights the failing Indian top-order and the need for introspection before their Australian tour. The Kiwis, praised for their adaptability, exposed India's weaknesses dramatically.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 03-11-2024 17:23 IST | Created: 03-11-2024 17:23 IST
Anil Kumble, the legendary spinner and former India coach, delivered a scathing critique of Rohit Sharma's team following their 3-0 series defeat to New Zealand. The decisive loss in Mumbai, where India fell 25 runs short, showcased Akaj Patel's dominance as he dismantled the Indian batting lineup on Sunday.

Emphasizing the urgency for a thorough self-assessment before their challenging tour of Australia, Kumble specifically pointed to the faltering top-order batters. Their failure to endure even a single session raises significant concerns about the team's readiness for upcoming contests.

Kumble, speaking to Jio Cinema, underscored the mental impact the pitch had on the Indian batsmen. Throughout the series, India was outclassed by New Zealand, failing to compete from the first Test in Bengaluru to the final encounter. He acknowledged New Zealand's exceptional adaptability and strategic approach, which earned them well-deserved commendations.

In response to the series loss, Indian captain Rohit Sharma conceded his mistakes both as a leader and a batter. The team now faces the daunting challenge of winning all four Tests in Australia to secure a World Test Championship Final spot.

