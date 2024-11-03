New Zealand Stuns India: Historic Whitewash in Test Series

Following a historic Test series defeat, India captain Rohit Sharma acknowledged New Zealand's superior cricket, highlighting key performances from Ajaz Patel and Glenn Phillips. The Kiwis secured a 25-run victory, marking a significant milestone as the first visiting team to whitewash India in a three-match series.

Rohit Sharma expressed disappointment in his own performance, with only 91 runs at a 68.42 strike rate across the series. During the post-match conference, he commended New Zealand's clinical approach, noting their straightforward and effective strategy against the Indian side.

India struggled, chasing a target of 147, with Rishabh Pant's half-century being a rare highlight, before being dismissed for 121. Ajaz Patel grabbed six wickets, while Glenn Phillips took three crucial wickets. Despite strong individual performances from Jadeja and Ashwin, who both shined with the ball, India fell short in the decisive moments against a disciplined New Zealand team.

(With inputs from agencies.)