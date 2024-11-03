Spin Wizards: New Zealand's Remarkable Feat in Test Cricket

In a storied chapter of New Zealand cricket, spinners have emerged as game-changers by achieving the rare feat of taking two five-wicket hauls in a single Test match. Notable players include Daniel Vettori, Mitchell Santner, and Ajaz Patel, whose skillful performances have etched their names in the annals of cricket history.

Daniel Vettori, celebrated as one of the greatest Kiwi all-rounders, accomplished this remarkable feat twice. His first instance occurred in Auckland against Australia in 2000, where he claimed 5 for 62 and 7 for 87, putting tremendous pressure on the Australian lineup. Vettori repeated this achievement in Chattogram against Bangladesh in 2004, further solidifying his status as a world-class spinner.

Mitchell Santner joined this elite group with a stunning show against India in Pune in 2024, taking 7 for 53 and 6 for 104, a crucial performance in challenging a formidable Indian batting side. Ajaz Patel's outstanding display in Mumbai against India further highlighted his tenacity, taking match figures that led to a historic series win for New Zealand.

