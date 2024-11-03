Rohit Sharma's Candid Reflections After India's Crushing Defeat Against New Zealand

In the aftermath of India's 3-0 series whitewash against New Zealand, cricket captain Rohit Sharma candidly faced the media to reflect on his team's struggles and his responsibilities. Acknowledging the challenges, Sharma described the defeat as a low point in his career and took full accountability as captain.

Sharma also detailed the team's strategy regarding pitch choices, clarifying that their selections were not predetermined and explaining their decision to play on certain pitches was collective. Despite the setback, Sharma emphasized learning from the experience and the importance of accountability.

The match saw a spirited 64-run performance from Rishabh Pant, which wasn't enough to secure a win for India. A collapse saw India all out for 121, with New Zealand's Ajaz taking six wickets. The defeat, after India's initial 28-run lead in the first innings, highlights the challenging road ahead as the team prepares for Australia.

