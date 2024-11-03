Controversial DRS Call in Mumbai Test Sparks Debate Amidst Pant's Heroics

Rishabh Pant's controversial dismissal during India's fourth-innings chase in the Mumbai Test against New Zealand has become a focal point of debate surrounding the effectiveness of the Decision Review System (DRS). Initially given out caught bat-pad, the decision was overturned by third umpire Paul Reiffel after a review from New Zealand captain Tom Latham. The ruling has sparked questions about the transparency and reliability of DRS, especially considering Pant's significant contribution of 64 runs off 57 balls. At his dismissal, India was in a precarious position at 106 for 6, requiring just 41 runs to win, yet they ultimately lost by 25 runs. Captain Rohit Sharma voiced his concerns regarding umpiring consistency, reflecting on the pivotal incident in a post-match press conference.

During the press conference, Sharma remarked, "What I know is if there is no conclusive evidence, the third umpire cannot overturn it. It was an unfortunate dismissal. What we want is consistency from umpires. At one point, it felt like Rishabh would see us through." Earlier, New Zealand had missed the chance to review a clear leg-before-wicket (lbw) call against Pant while India was struggling at 59 for 5, highlighted by replays showing three reds, indicating a missed opportunity for the tourists. The decisive moment came in the 22nd over, when Ajaz Patel, on his second appeal, caught Pant defending a ball, which popped up off his front pad, prompting a successful review that led to Pant's dismissal.

UltraEdge technology showed a spike as the ball passed the bat, but the close proximity of the bat and pad raised doubts regarding the spike's origin. Despite the uncertainty, the decision was overturned, sparking celebrations from the New Zealand camp. Meanwhile, Pant, who shared a reassuring moment with batting partner Washington Sundar before the review, sought clarity from the on-field officials upon the dismissal ruling. As India refocuses on future tournaments, including the challenge of touring Australia, Sharma acknowledged the need for senior players to improve their form. Despite a valiant effort by Pant to keep India in contention, the team succumbed to New Zealand's bowling attack, with Ajaz Patel delivering a standout performance, claiming six wickets.

(With inputs from agencies.)