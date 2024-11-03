WTC Standings Shake-Up: India's Quest Down Under
India faces a tough road in the World Test Championship after a 0-3 series loss to New Zealand. To reach the final, they need major victories in their upcoming tournament against Australia. Meanwhile, Australia, New Zealand, South Africa, and Sri Lanka are all vying for top positions.
India has been dethroned from their leading position in the World Test Championship standings. The abrupt shift follows a disheartening 0-3 Test series defeat to New Zealand, pushing Australia to the top spot. India now requires four wins in their upcoming five-match series against Australia to stay in contention for the finals.
Losing 25 runs to New Zealand in their final Test in Mumbai, India endured a 0-3 whitewash—their first home defeat of this magnitude since a 2-0 loss to South Africa in 1999-2000. This marks India's fifth loss in the current WTC cycle, deteriorating their points percentage from 62.82 to 58.33, while Australia surged ahead with 62.50.
The race intensifies as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy gains new significance. Both India and Australia are battling to secure the top two positions. India must achieve a 4-0 victory to boost their percentage to 65.79, while Australia eyes a 3-2 win to remain dominant. Meanwhile, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and South Africa amplify their own campaigns for a spot in the final.
(With inputs from agencies.)
