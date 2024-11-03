WTC Standings Shake-Up: India's Quest Down Under

India has been dethroned from their leading position in the World Test Championship standings. The abrupt shift follows a disheartening 0-3 Test series defeat to New Zealand, pushing Australia to the top spot. India now requires four wins in their upcoming five-match series against Australia to stay in contention for the finals.

Losing 25 runs to New Zealand in their final Test in Mumbai, India endured a 0-3 whitewash—their first home defeat of this magnitude since a 2-0 loss to South Africa in 1999-2000. This marks India's fifth loss in the current WTC cycle, deteriorating their points percentage from 62.82 to 58.33, while Australia surged ahead with 62.50.

The race intensifies as the Border-Gavaskar Trophy gains new significance. Both India and Australia are battling to secure the top two positions. India must achieve a 4-0 victory to boost their percentage to 65.79, while Australia eyes a 3-2 win to remain dominant. Meanwhile, New Zealand, Sri Lanka, and South Africa amplify their own campaigns for a spot in the final.

