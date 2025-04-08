Amid looming US tariffs, South Africa eyes bolstering trade with India and China, Deputy President Paul Mashatile announced Monday. Addressing business leaders, he stressed diversifying trade partnerships despite the US being a major partner, in order to mitigate economic risks from geopolitical tensions.

Speaking at a foundation event named for freedom activist Ahmed Kathrada, Mashatile highlighted South Africa's G20 presidency as a chance for continental growth. He emphasized the importance of solidarity and the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, aiming for broader economic development.

Mashatile conveyed ongoing diplomatic efforts with the US despite friction over international incidents, including the ICC charge against Israel. Advocating internal reforms, he likened ongoing efficiency initiatives to US strategies under Elon Musk's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)