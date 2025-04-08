Left Menu

South Africa Seeks Stronger Trade Ties Amid US Tariff Challenges

South Africa plans to expand its trade with India and China in response to a 30% US tariff. Deputy President Paul Mashatile emphasizes strengthening international relations during the nation's G20 presidency. Despite strained US ties over geopolitical issues, South Africa pursues diplomatic solutions and internal economic reforms.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Johannesburg | Updated: 08-04-2025 00:57 IST | Created: 08-04-2025 00:57 IST
South Africa Seeks Stronger Trade Ties Amid US Tariff Challenges
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • South Africa

Amid looming US tariffs, South Africa eyes bolstering trade with India and China, Deputy President Paul Mashatile announced Monday. Addressing business leaders, he stressed diversifying trade partnerships despite the US being a major partner, in order to mitigate economic risks from geopolitical tensions.

Speaking at a foundation event named for freedom activist Ahmed Kathrada, Mashatile highlighted South Africa's G20 presidency as a chance for continental growth. He emphasized the importance of solidarity and the implementation of the Africa Continental Free Trade Agreement, aiming for broader economic development.

Mashatile conveyed ongoing diplomatic efforts with the US despite friction over international incidents, including the ICC charge against Israel. Advocating internal reforms, he likened ongoing efficiency initiatives to US strategies under Elon Musk's influence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

Japan Pushes for U.S. Tariff Reductions Amid Economic Challenges

 Japan
2
Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Event

Sydney McLaughlin-Levrone Shines Amid Low Attendance at Grand Slam Track Eve...

 Jamaica
3
Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

Trump's Tariff Gamble: A High-Stakes Game in Global Trade

 Global
4
Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

Dollar Deep Dive: Market Turbulence Amid Trump's Tariff Wars

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Words to Forecasts: ECB Leverages NLP to Predict Euro Area Inflation Trends

How E-Trucks and Private Charging Networks Can Transform Green Freight Systems

Global Recovery Falters: New World Bank Report Highlights Deepening Economic Risks

Global Oil Industry Wrestles With Instability While Eyeing a Cleaner Energy Future

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025