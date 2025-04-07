Tamil Nadu CM Lays Out Rs576.73 Crore Boost for Fishermen's Welfare Amidst Tensions with Sri Lanka
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin has criticized PM Narendra Modi for neglecting the state's demands concerning imprisoned fishermen in Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Stalin announced a comprehensive Rs576.73 crore initiative to boost the economic wellbeing of Tamil Nadu fishermen through new ports, training programs, and alternative livelihood projects.
- Country:
- India
Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has publicly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of neglecting demands for the release of Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka. The criticism arose after Modi's recent visit to Sri Lanka, during which Stalin had urged for diplomatic intervention to free the fishermen.
Stalin disclosed in the Tamil Nadu State Assembly that a resolution had been passed urging a permanent solution to the fishermen's plight, including retrieving Katchatheevu Island and releasing captives. Despite expectations, the release of 97 fishermen and their boats has not materialized, drawing ire towards the Union Government's inaction.
In response, Stalin announced a robust Rs576.73 crore strategy to improve fishermen's livelihoods, covering deep-sea port construction and alternative income training. Initiatives include the establishment of fishing ports in the Mannar Gulf, Pamban, and Kundukkal, alongside programs for fish processing, cage-based aquaculture, and diverse non-fishing activities.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Sri Lanka's Missed Opportunity: The Adani Renewable Energy Standoff
Sri Lanka's Energy Standoff: Wickremesinghe's Critique on Adani Project Stall
UK Sanctions Sri Lankan Leaders for Human Rights Abuses
UK Sanctions Ex-Sri Lankan Military Leaders for Civil War Abuses
UK Sanctions Key Figures in Sri Lanka's 2009 Military Campaign