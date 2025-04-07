Tamil Nadu CM Lays Out Rs576.73 Crore Boost for Fishermen's Welfare Amidst Tensions with Sri Lanka

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister MK Stalin has publicly criticized Prime Minister Narendra Modi, accusing him of neglecting demands for the release of Indian fishermen detained in Sri Lanka. The criticism arose after Modi's recent visit to Sri Lanka, during which Stalin had urged for diplomatic intervention to free the fishermen.

Stalin disclosed in the Tamil Nadu State Assembly that a resolution had been passed urging a permanent solution to the fishermen's plight, including retrieving Katchatheevu Island and releasing captives. Despite expectations, the release of 97 fishermen and their boats has not materialized, drawing ire towards the Union Government's inaction.

In response, Stalin announced a robust Rs576.73 crore strategy to improve fishermen's livelihoods, covering deep-sea port construction and alternative income training. Initiatives include the establishment of fishing ports in the Mannar Gulf, Pamban, and Kundukkal, alongside programs for fish processing, cage-based aquaculture, and diverse non-fishing activities.

(With inputs from agencies.)