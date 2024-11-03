Left Menu

Manchester City Dominates Crystal Palace in WSL Showdown

Manchester City secured a 3-0 victory over Crystal Palace, maintaining their lead in the Women's Super League. Key goals by Jess Park, Jill Roord, and Bunny Shaw ensured a strong performance. This win keeps them ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion and Chelsea in the league standings.

Manchester City Dominates Crystal Palace in WSL Showdown
In a commanding performance, Manchester City triumphed over Crystal Palace with a 3-0 victory, solidifying their position atop the Women's Super League (WSL) standings. Jess Park initiated the scoring in the 40th minute, followed by Jill Roord who netted the second five minutes post-break. Roord then provided an assist for Bunny Shaw, who sealed the win with a header in the 73rd minute.

The victory ensures Manchester City stays ahead of Brighton & Hove Albion and third-placed Chelsea in the league. Meanwhile, Manchester United clawed back from a deficit to draw 1-1 with Arsenal, and Brighton edged Leicester City 1-0. Tottenham Hotspur earned a 2-1 victory against West Ham United thanks to a late own goal.

With City leading the table on 16 points from six games, they're three points clear of Brighton and four of Chelsea, as Aston Villa faced Liverpool and Chelsea played Everton in the later fixtures on Sunday.

(With inputs from agencies.)

