Crystal Palace Relegated from Women's Super League After Crushing Defeat

Crystal Palace suffered relegation from the Women's Super League (WSL) following a crushing 7-1 defeat to West Ham United on Sunday, April 27. With only two matches remaining in the season, Palace's drop to the second tier comes after a challenging year in the top flight.

The Eagles, sitting at the bottom of the 12-team table with just nine points, are seven points adrift of Aston Villa. West Ham's Shekiera Martinez was instrumental in sealing Palace's fate, netting a first-half hat-trick and adding another goal in the second half. Palace manager Leif Gunnar Smerud acknowledged the team's shortcomings, stating, "We have to acknowledge we have not been good enough."

With only one team relegated each season, the rest of the division can now avoid the drop. Meanwhile, in other matches, Liverpool settled for a 2-2 draw against Tottenham, and Everton lost 3-2 to Brighton after a late goal.

