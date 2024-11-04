Left Menu

All Blacks Face Challenges Ahead of Dublin Clash

The All Blacks face setbacks as key players Codie Taylor and Beauden Barrett are sidelined due to concussions ahead of their match against Ireland. With replacements called up, Coach Robertson emphasizes discipline and strategic improvement for the team’s upcoming challenge in Dublin.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 07:59 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 07:59 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

New Zealand's All Blacks have encountered significant challenges prior to their Friday test against Ireland, the top-ranked rugby team. Key players, hooker Codie Taylor and flyhalf Beauden Barrett, will miss the Dublin match due to concussion protocols, having failed Head Injury Assessments following their recent victory over England at Twickenham.

In response, Coach Scott Robertson has summoned replacements from the All Blacks XV, whose tour began with a promising victory over Munster. Harry Plummer and newcomer Brodie McAlister are poised to fill in for the absent Barrett and Taylor, though neither is expected to start against Ireland.

Robertson remains optimistic, expecting recent hard-won experiences to bolster team morale. He acknowledges the need for heightened discipline and execution as the All Blacks prepare to face Ireland. Despite the setbacks, Robertson notes that their close win over England serves as a potential catalyst for success.

(With inputs from agencies.)

