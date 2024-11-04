Palestine's Determined Drive for Historic World Cup Qualification
Palestine aims for a historic first-ever World Cup qualification despite severe challenges posed by the Gaza conflict. The Palestinian Football Association, led by Jibril Rajoub, remains committed amidst restrictions, destroyed infrastructure, and violence. Successful qualifiers could alleviate financial strains and inspire resilience in afflicted communities.
In their determined quest for a historic World Cup qualification, Palestine is striving to overcome immense challenges posed by the ongoing Gaza conflict. Jibril Rajoub, president of the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), emphasized the impact of severe restrictions and infrastructure destruction on the national team and their aspirations.
Despite obstacles, coach Makram Daboub and his squad still hold hopes of representing Palestine at the 2026 World Cup, to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The conflict's toll is severe, with athletes unable to participate, and facilities, including stadiums and clubs, in ruins. Yet, the Palestinian team remains committed to international competitions.
Securing World Cup qualification could ease financial pressures, especially with potential earnings from participation. A recent draw with South Korea in Seoul and another against Kuwait showcase their resilience. Although direct qualification is unlikely, advancing through playoffs remains within reach, reflecting the athletes' motivation and the PFA's relentless dedication.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
India U17 Gears Up for AFC Asian Cup Qualifiers
India U-17 Men's Team Geared Up for AFC U17 Asian Cup Qualifiers
Indomitable India: U17 Triumphs Again in AFC Qualifiers
Rishi Singh's Crucial Goal Secures Win for India in AFC U17 Qualifiers
Vinicius Jr and Raphinha Lead Brazil's Charge in World Cup Qualifiers