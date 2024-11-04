Palestine's Determined Drive for Historic World Cup Qualification

In their determined quest for a historic World Cup qualification, Palestine is striving to overcome immense challenges posed by the ongoing Gaza conflict. Jibril Rajoub, president of the Palestinian Football Association (PFA), emphasized the impact of severe restrictions and infrastructure destruction on the national team and their aspirations.

Despite obstacles, coach Makram Daboub and his squad still hold hopes of representing Palestine at the 2026 World Cup, to be jointly hosted by the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The conflict's toll is severe, with athletes unable to participate, and facilities, including stadiums and clubs, in ruins. Yet, the Palestinian team remains committed to international competitions.

Securing World Cup qualification could ease financial pressures, especially with potential earnings from participation. A recent draw with South Korea in Seoul and another against Kuwait showcase their resilience. Although direct qualification is unlikely, advancing through playoffs remains within reach, reflecting the athletes' motivation and the PFA's relentless dedication.

(With inputs from agencies.)