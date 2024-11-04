Australia Faces Pakistan in Crucial ODI Series Opener

In a crucial opening to the ODI series, Australia won the toss and chose to field against Pakistan. The match, showcasing both teams' tactical maneuvers, marks a significant stage in Australia's preparations for the upcoming Champions Trophy.

Returning to the Australian lineup is captain Pat Cummins, who has been absent from the squad since the T20 World Cup in June. With key players Mitchell Marsh and Travis Head on paternity leave, Australia fielded a lineup strengthened by experienced stars like Steven Smith and Marnus Labuschagne, but without Cameron Green, who is sidelined due to injury.

Pakistan, meanwhile, is navigating after recent coaching changes with Jason Gillespie stepping in as interim coach. With Mohammad Rizwan leading the side following Babar Azam's resignation from captaincy, Pakistan's strategy includes debuting Saim Ayub and Irfan Khan, hoping to capitalize on their fresh talents and the fast-bowling strength of Shaheen Afridi and Naseem Shah.

(With inputs from agencies.)