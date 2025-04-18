Left Menu

Babar Azam's Struggles: Ego or Shyness?

Babar Azam, Pakistan's leading cricket batter, is experiencing a rough patch. Critics suggest he might be too egoistic or shy to seek advice from former players. Past examples show players improving by consulting their seniors, and experts believe Azam needs guidance to regain his form.

Babar Azam
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Babar Azam, Pakistan's foremost cricket batter, is under scrutiny as experts weigh in on his recent slump in form. Some speculate that Azam's reluctance to seek guidance from seasoned players may stem from either ego or shyness.

Veteran batsman Zaheer pointed out that interaction with senior players could potentially rectify technical flaws in his batting. Zaheer cited instances of Pakistani and Indian players overcoming difficult phases by consulting each other.

Experts suggested that Azam's close stance might be affecting his timing, urging him to adopt a more strategic approach to his batting. Inzamam also advised patience and targeting the right bowlers to improve match outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

