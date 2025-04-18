Babar Azam's Struggles: Ego or Shyness?

Babar Azam, Pakistan's foremost cricket batter, is under scrutiny as experts weigh in on his recent slump in form. Some speculate that Azam's reluctance to seek guidance from seasoned players may stem from either ego or shyness.

Veteran batsman Zaheer pointed out that interaction with senior players could potentially rectify technical flaws in his batting. Zaheer cited instances of Pakistani and Indian players overcoming difficult phases by consulting each other.

Experts suggested that Azam's close stance might be affecting his timing, urging him to adopt a more strategic approach to his batting. Inzamam also advised patience and targeting the right bowlers to improve match outcomes.

