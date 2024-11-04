Left Menu

Paragliding Woes in Himachal: Mid-Air Collisions and Competitor Injuries

A Polish paraglider was stranded on a hill in Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, following a collision. Efforts for rescue are underway. Meanwhile, an Australian competitor at the Paragliding World Cup 2024 was sidelined due to a leg sprain before takeoff. Multiple incidents raise safety concerns.

A Polish paraglider found himself stranded on a hill in Kangra district, Himachal Pradesh, after a mid-air collision on Sunday. Local authorities report ongoing rescue efforts.

In a separate incident, David Snowden, an Australian competitor in the Paragliding World Cup 2024, sustained a leg sprain pre-takeoff, forcing him out of the competition. He received medical attention and is recovering well.

The Paragliding World Cup 2024, featuring 94 participants from 26 countries, has heightened safety measures, with incidents highlighting the sport's risks. Last week also saw two fatal accidents involving foreign paragliders in the region.

