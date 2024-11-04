Left Menu

India's Spinning Downfall: WTC Final Hopes Hinge on Australia Series

India's batting line-up faltered against New Zealand spinners, leading to a historic 3-0 Test series whitewash. This defeat caused India to lose the top spot in the World Test Championship table. Upcoming matches against Australia are crucial for reclaiming their place in the final.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2024 14:08 IST | Created: 04-11-2024 14:08 IST
Team India (Photo: BCCI/X) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian cricket team's batting lineup endured a significant setback as they faced a historic 3-0 Test series whitewash on home soil against New Zealand, with their vulnerabilities exposed by overseas spinners. Legendary cricketer Sachin Tendulkar has called for an introspective assessment of the team's strategy and performance.

Following an inconsequential first innings of the opening Test in Bengaluru, New Zealand's pacers made little impact, allowing spinners Ajaz Patel, Mitchell Santner, and Glenn Phillips to spotlight the inadequacies in India's batting against turning tracks. This issue persisted as India, initially triumphant over England earlier in the year, saw their batting average drop drastically against spinners during the New Zealand series.

India's batting average against spin was disappointing at 24.4 across three Tests, losing 37 wickets. Once leaders in the World Test Championship points table, India's recent performance has landed them in second place, behind Australia. To qualify for the WTC final, India must now beat Australia in the upcoming five-match Border-Gavaskar series, allowing for no more than one loss or draw.

(With inputs from agencies.)

